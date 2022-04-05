Thibodaux Regional Health System presents The Great Bayou Country Egg Drop, in a partnership with Bayou Radio Group. The event will take place on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Houma City Park on Moffet Road.

The family-friendly will host a day of music, fun, and food featuring a bounce house provided by Fun in the Sun inflatables, snowballs from Brooks Sno-World, games, prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Guests will enjoy complimentary burgers, hot dogs, and sausage from Bourgeois Meat Market, and jambalaya from the Krewe of Mardi Gras.

Instead of a traditional Easter Egg hunt, the event will host an Egg Easter drop, where over 15,000 Easter eggs filled with candy and prizes will drop from the sky. There will be a special egg hunt for children ages 2-5.

The Easter Egg Drop is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/104.7JAMZ.