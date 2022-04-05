Thibodaux Regional Health System presents The Great Bayou Country Egg Drop

Nicholls to host Colonel Day 2022
April 5, 2022

Thibodaux Regional Health System presents The Great Bayou Country Egg Drop, in a partnership with Bayou Radio Group. The event will take place on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Houma City Park on Moffet Road.

The family-friendly will host a day of music, fun, and food featuring a bounce house provided by Fun in the Sun inflatables, snowballs from Brooks Sno-World, games, prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Guests will enjoy complimentary burgers, hot dogs, and sausage from Bourgeois Meat Market, and jambalaya from the Krewe of Mardi Gras.



Instead of a traditional Easter Egg hunt, the event will host an Egg Easter drop, where over 15,000 Easter eggs filled with candy and prizes will drop from the sky. There will be a special egg hunt for children ages 2-5.

The Easter Egg Drop is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/104.7JAMZ.

STAFF
