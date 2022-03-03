Thibodaux Regional Health System Recognized Among Top 10 percent of U.S. Hospitals for Outstanding Patient Experience, According to Healthgrades

Thibodaux Regional Health System is proud to announce that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction places Thibodaux Regional among the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects patients and providers. Thibodaux Regional is the only hospital in Louisiana that has acheieved this distinction 14 years in a row.

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated over 3,000 hospitals nationwide. Of the hospitals evaluated, 417 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to earn this award.

Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question survey of the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. Question topics range from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations, and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

“The recipients of the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award have consistently put patient experience front and center and have made it a priority within their organization,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We commend these hospitals for their long-standing commitment to providing an exceptional patient experience, while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”

About Thibodaux Regional Health System

Thibodaux Regional Health System is a nationally-recognized regional medical center that provides inpatient and outpatient care for the people of Lafourche and seven surrounding parishes. The Health System has been recognized as a 5-Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for providing the highest quality care and is also nationally recognized for its cost efficiency, innovation, safety and outstanding patient experience. Thibodaux Regional is a leader in providing highly specialized services that include Heart Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General, Laparoscopic, and Bariatric Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Women’s Services, Sleep Disorders, Behavioral Health, Inpatient and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation, and Wellness Services. For more information, visit www.thibodaux.com.