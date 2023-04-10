Thibodaux Regional Health System to Appeal Terrebonne General Lawsuit Ruling

For 90+ years Thibodaux Regional Health System has been providing excellent healthcare and wellness services to the people of a five-parish region. With humble beginnings in a renovated rectory, Thibodaux Regional has become a nationally recognized health care leader by achieving one thing above all others – Patient-Centered Excellence.

Thibodaux Regional has grown tremendously to meet the health and wellness needs of the region as evidenced by a premier, 80,000 square foot Cancer Institute, a nationally-acclaimed 250,000 square foot Wellness Center and Sports Complex, and many other clinical services such heart and vascular care for which Thibodaux Regional is recognized as the number one hospital in Louisiana. The Health System is an acknowledged leader for excellent clinical quality, providing an outstanding patient experience, innovation, and vision and leadership.

Due to significant changes in the delivery of health care services throughout the country and in our region, and to respond to the needs of patients, Thibodaux Regional applied to the Louisiana Attorney General to transition from a Hospital Service District to a 501(c) 3 non-profit hospital organization. Thibodaux Regional completed an extensive application that was examined for fairness and legality by two third party experts and then submitted to the Louisiana Attorney General for approval. After months of extensive review and an open public hearing during which no one voiced opposition, the Attorney General approved Thibodaux Regional’s application which became official in October 2019.

Since that time, Thibodaux Regional assumed operation of an existing Urgent Care Clinic in Terrebonne Parish that serves approximately 20,000 patients annually. In addition, Thibodaux Regional opened a Multi-Specialty Clinic that cares for approximately 10,000 patients annually bringing much-needed specialists, such as pulmonology, obstetrics/gynecology, neurology, neurosurgery, podiatry, internal medicine, family practice, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and pain management.

Subsequently, Terrebonne General sued Thibodaux Regional Health System to prevent the clinics from continuing to operate. Even though Thibodaux Regional has the approval of the Louisiana Attorney General, Thibodaux Regional must now close its Multi-Specialty Clinic and Urgent Care facility by May 5, 2023.

Thibodaux Regional Health System does not agree with the ruling and plans to appeal are underway.

Thibodaux Regional Health System greatly appreciates the trust and support of the people we serve. We remain deeply committed to deliver high quality, personalized care, bringing services to people closer to home to improve accessibility, convenience and timeliness of care.