Thibodaux Regional Health System Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Ansert, Foot and Ankle Specialist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux, Louisiana- September 12, 2023 – Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Ansert, Foot and Ankle Specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Ansert is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Foot & Ankle Center located at 290 Bowie Road, Thibodaux, LA, (985) 493-4990.

Dr. Ansert received an undergraduate degree in Biology, Psychology and Criminal Justice from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. She received a Master of Arts degree in Forensic Psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, NY and a Master of Business Administration degree from Barry University in Miami Shores, FL.

Dr. Ansert earned her Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine degree from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine in Miami Shores, FL and completed her residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Worchester, MA where she served as Chief Resident. Additionally, Dr. Ansert completed a Fellowship in Diabetic Limb Salvage at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, TX, which is the top diabetic limb salvage surgical fellowship in the nation.

She specializes in all foot and ankle conditions, with an emphasis on diabetic limb salvage, wound care, and diabetic foot care. For Dr. Ansert, Thibodaux is similar to her hometown in Lanesville, IN. When she first visited Thibodaux, she felt an immediate sense of comfort and a welcoming community. Since then, the genuine hospitality of the people in the area has only emphasized this point. She also connected with Thibodaux Regional Health System’s mission of providing high quality medical care to everyone, regardless of circumstances, and its dedication to overall wellness and proactive prevention to many common conditions.

About Thibodaux Regional Health System

Thibodaux Regional Health System is an award-winning health system nationally-recognized for excellence in clinical quality, patient experience, innovation, and vision and leadership. The Health System has been recognized as a 5-Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Thibodaux Regional has grown tremendously to meet the health and wellness needs of the region as evidenced by recruitment of more than 120 physician specialists, a premier, 80,000 square foot Cancer Institute, a nationally-acclaimed 250,000 square foot Wellness Center and Sports Complex, and many other clinical services. As the most preferred hospital in the region, Thibodaux Regional is a leader in providing highly specialized services including Heart and Vascular Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General, Laparoscopic, and Bariatric Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Women’s Services, Sleep Disorders, Wound Care, Inpatient and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation, and Wellness Services. For more information, visit www.thibodaux.com.