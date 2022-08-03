Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the medical staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Dukovac is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Urology Clinic located 504 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, (985) 447-5667.

Dr. Dukovac earned his medical degree from University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN. He completed his residency training in Urology at Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans.

Dr. Dukovac specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of genitourinary problems in men and women as well as conditions involving the male reproductive system, and offers robotic surgery for benign and malignant urologic diseases.