Thibodaux Regional Health Systems Opens Multi-Specialty Clinic in Houma

Congratulations to Thibodaux Regional Health Systems for the new Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 1238 St. Charles Street in Houma!

Today, Thibodaux Regional staff and community members celebrated the new clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony where CEO Greg Stock addressed the crowd. “It’s a pleasure for Thibodaux Regional to be here in Houma and the surrounding areas,” he said. With the expansion, he said the barriers of going into areas where there are other clinics are down and they are going to invest in areas where they think it is needed and what the people living in the area think they need. “Every penny we have doesn’t go to a corporate office, it’s used at a different location,” he said,” every dollar and every penny goes back to the people in this area.” He used an example of playground equipment the health system helped provide for 11 schools, “It may not sound like a lot, but when you walk onto an empty playground with the children out there, nothing, it starts to mean more.”

He commented on the economic impact the health system has on local communities. According to a study in 2020, the research found that in Thibodaux Regional had an annual payroll including benefits of $90.6 million for 1,269 employees. Operational spending by Thibodaux Regional in 2020 created $150.6 million in sales at businesses in the parish; $127.5 million in household earnings for Parish residents; 2,192 jobs in the parish; and $8,690,427 in local government revenues from sales and property taxes and other fees, according to the findings.

Having a clinic in Houma means the community will see an economic impact due to taxes and job creation. It will strengthen the fabric of the economy and provide high-quality care even closer to home.

The Houma clinic offers:

Internal Medicine – allergies, asthma, arthritis, cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, diseases of the lungs, kidneys, stomach, intestines, and heart

Neurology – migraines, severe headaches, memory problems, tingling of the feet, stroke, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s disease

Neurosurgery – trauma to the brain and spine, aneurysms, blocked arteries, chronic low back pain, tumors in the brain and spine, and peripheral nerve issues

Podiatry – foot/ankle fractures, sprains and arthritis, Charcot foot reconstruction, bunion correction, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendon disorders, toe and forefoot pain, cartilage injury, and diabetic foot care

Pulmonology – asthma, COPD, emphysema, lung diseases, pneumonia, pulmonary hypertension, cystic fibrosis, and obstructive sleep apnea

Call today for an appointment at (985) 872-5267.

