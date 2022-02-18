Thibodaux Regional Health Systems Opens Multi-Specialty Clinic in Houma

Congratulations to Thibodaux Regional Health Systems for the new Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 1238 St. Charles Street in Houma!
Today, Thibodaux Regional staff and community members celebrated the new clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony where CEO Greg Stock addressed the crowd. “It’s a pleasure for Thibodaux Regional to be here in Houma and the surrounding areas,” he said. With the expansion, he said the barriers of going into areas where there are other clinics are down and they are going to invest in areas where they think it is needed and what the people living in the area think they need. “Every penny we have doesn’t go to a corporate office, it’s used at a different location,” he said,” every dollar and every penny goes back to the people in this area.” He used an example of playground equipment the health system helped provide for 11 schools, “It may not sound like a lot, but when you walk onto an empty playground with the children out there, nothing, it starts to mean more.”
He commented on the economic impact the health system has on local communities. According to a study in 2020, the research found that in Thibodaux Regional had an annual payroll including benefits of $90.6 million for 1,269 employees. Operational spending by Thibodaux Regional in 2020 created $150.6 million in sales at businesses in the parish; $127.5 million in household earnings for Parish residents; 2,192 jobs in the parish; and $8,690,427 in local government revenues from sales and property taxes and other fees, according to the findings.
Having a clinic in Houma means the community will see an economic impact due to taxes and job creation. It will strengthen the fabric of the economy and provide high-quality care even closer to home.
The Houma clinic offers:
Call today for an appointment at (985) 872-5267.