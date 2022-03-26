Thibodaux Regional hops into Easter with Wellfit Kids Event

Spring is here and Thibodaux Regional Health System is helping kids hop into the Easter spirit at the WellFit Kids Healthy Easter Fun event on Saturday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m., at the Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center, located at 726 N. Acadia Road.

Thibodaux Regional hosts the kids health class monthly, but is throwing a spring spin on this April’s class. The children will decorate an Easter basket but instead of filling it with chocolate bunnies and jelly beans, they will fill up on their favorite fruits and vegetables. Coco the Alligator from the Bayou Country Children’s Museum will make a special appearance, and kids will have fun with crafts and experiments.

Thibodaux Regional Health System WellFit Kids is a monthly class in partnership with the Bayou Country Children’s Museum in which children and their families can learn about ways they can enhance their wellbeing through healthy lifestyle choices. Registered dietitians and fitness trainers will lead children and their families through activities that will help them learn the benefits of making healthy food choices and that increasing physical activity levels can be both healthy and fun.

The WellFit Kids class is free to the public and geared towards children ages 3-8 years old. For more information, contact Thibodaux Regional Health System at 985-447-5500 or visit https://www.thibodaux.com/.