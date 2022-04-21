Thibodaux Regional hosts Parkinson Awareness Workshop

April is National Parkinson’s Awareness month and across the U.S., hospitals, organizations, caregivers, and families are coming together to increase awareness in support of those who are diagnosed with the neuro-degenerative disorder. As the month comes to a close, Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host a Parkinson’s Awareness Workshop on April 28 at 4:30 p.m., at the Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center,.

The workshop will feature guest speaker Neurologist Dr. Huq, and Thibodaux Regional Fitness Experts. Huq will discuss seven symptoms of Parkinson including slow movement, tremors, rigidity, balance impairment, falls, depression, and anxiety. Fitness experts will teach participants specific exercises used to improve symptoms.

The event is free and open to the public. Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is located at 726 Acadia Road. For more information about the event and other events hosted by Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center visit them on Facebook.