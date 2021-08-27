Thibodaux Regional implements Emergency Preparedness Plan; Drive-Thru COVID Testing to close Saturday

Thibodaux Regional Health System:

Thibodaux Regional Health System has implemented its Emergency Preparedness Plan in anticipation of Hurricane Ida’s landfall.

As we continue to monitor the storm, the safety of our patients, staff, and community remain a top priority. We are prepared to provide essential medical services before, during, and after the storm. Our Drive-thru COVID Testing location will be closed Saturday, August 28 through Monday, August 30.

We will continue to provide updates as needed.