Thibodaux Regional names Michelle Cunningham March Employee of the Month

March 7, 2023

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced that Michelle Cunningham has been given the March Thibodaux Regional Employee of the Month Award. “When Michelle’s co-workers nominated her, they emphasized her commitment to healthcare and how she treats each patient as if they were her own family member,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional. “For her dedication, reliability, helpfulness, and compassion, we’re proud to have Michelle on our team!”

Thibodaux Regional Health System is dedicated to Patient Centered Excellence. “We take great pride in our people and our culture. It is our team who makes us who we are. Our culture is one where a spirit of teamwork and heartfelt conviction in what we do, and how well we do it matters not only to our patients but to fellow team members as well,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.

 

