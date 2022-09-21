Thibodaux Regional offers Bivalent Pfizer booster vaccine

September 21, 2022
September 21, 2022

Thibodaux Regional Health System is now offering the new Bivalent Pfizer booster vaccine, as well as standard vaccines, every Thursday, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wellness Center. “This booster has been formulated to address the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron variants and requires two doses of the standard Pfizer COVID vaccine,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.



“The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.” Learn more at https://covidvaccine.la.gov/

Appointments are accepted but are not required, and can be made by contacting Thibodaux Regional Health System at (985) 447-5500. Walk-ins are welcome. The Wellness Center is located at 602 N. Acadia Rd. in Thibodaux.

