Thibodaux Regional offers Bivalent Pfizer booster vaccine

Thibodaux Regional Health System is now offering the new Bivalent Pfizer booster vaccine, as well as standard vaccines, every Thursday, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wellness Center. “This booster has been formulated to address the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron variants and requires two doses of the standard Pfizer COVID vaccine,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.

“The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.” Learn more at https://covidvaccine.la.gov/

Appointments are accepted but are not required, and can be made by contacting Thibodaux Regional Health System at (985) 447-5500. Walk-ins are welcome. The Wellness Center is located at 602 N. Acadia Rd. in Thibodaux.