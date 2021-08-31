Thibodaux Regional only fully functional hospital in our region

From Thibodaux Regional Health System:

Thibodaux Regional facilities fared very well during Category 4 Hurricane Ida with minimal damage. The other area hospitals experienced severe damage to their facilities and/or failure of their generator sets, and most have since closed their facilities.

Thibodaux Regional is the only fully functional hospital in the region at this time. Because we are seeing a large influx of patients into our Emergency Department, we have implemented our surge plan and emergency triage procedures. We appreciate the support and assistance of local emergency first responders in helping to coordinate services, and we are utilizing all available resources to request additional staff to assist with care of patients while our physicians and team members work diligently to provide care.

During the hurricane, the 100+ mph winds suppressed one of the generator’s exhaust systems, causing it to overheat. We addressed the issue in the first hour, and the generator is fully functional at this time. Staff and physicians reacted immediately when this occurred, moving patients down three flights of stairs from our Critical Care Unit to the hospital’s PACU. Due to the heroic actions of our team, all patients were safely transported with no loss of life.