Thibodaux Regional providing aid for India COVID Crisis

Thibodaux Regional Health System is collaborating with Lady of Sea Hospital and Franklin Foundation Hospital to provide lifesaving equipment and supplies to aid hospitals in India amid the country’s COVID crisis.

The hospitals are working in coordination with Dr. Raja Talluri, Internal Medicine physician on the active medical staff of Thibodaux Regional, C.M. Ramesh, Member of Parliament for the Republic of India, and Jay Talluri, President of Telugu Association of North America (TANA), one of the oldest and largest Indo-American organizations in North America. Ramesh and J. Talluri are facilitating the shipment of the items to India, which include ventilators, personal protective equipment, and other needed supplies.

According to recent reports, in the spring, India was experiencing a second wave of new cases averaging 300,000 new infections of COVID-19 daily along with 4,000 deaths a day. The influx of the new infections has significantly challenged the Indian health system and placed a significant strain on resources for doctors and health care personnel.

“We are happy that we can collaborate to provide assistance to the doctors and healthcare workers in India as they continue to battle the COVID crisis,” said Greg Stock, CEO of Thibodaux Regional Health System. “Working together is paramount in the fight to help those who are suffering and for the healthcare personnel who are working tirelessly to deliver the critical care that is needed.”