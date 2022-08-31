Thibodaux Regional Sponsorship of New Softball Facility at E.D. White High School

Thibodaux Regional Health System has announced that it is helping to sponsor a new softball fieldhouse at E.D. White High School.

Thibodaux Regional is the Official Sports Medicine Provider of E.D. White Athletics and has worked with faculty, staff, coaches, and others for numerous years to keep athletes safe and well. “Thibodaux Regional has always tried to support female student-athletes and school programs in our region,” said Greg Stock, CEO, of Thibodaux Regional Health System. “We launched integrated sports and wellness services, such as strength and conditioning, sports nutrition, and injury prevention designed specifically for female athletes; host educational programs and clinics designed to teach skills and elevate performance; and most recently, formed nine volleyball teams that compete locally, regionally and nationally.”

“Female athletes deserve the best programs and facilities that can help them to perform at their highest potential,” continued Stock. “Supporting this building project is another example of Thibodaux Regional’s commitment to helping female athletes in our region succeed.”

“E.D. White is committed to providing the best facilities for our female athletes, and this facility will allow them to strive for excellence,” said Tim Robichaux, President, of E.D. White Catholic High School. “I would like to thank Greg Stock and Thibodaux Regional for their support of the E.D. White Softball Fieldhouse.”