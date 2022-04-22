Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Brandon Brooks, Pain Management Specialist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Brandon Brooks, Pain Management Specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Brooks is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic located 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4080.

A native of Thibodaux, Dr. Brooks earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. He completed his Residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Birmingham, AL, where he also completed a Fellowship in Pain Medicine. Dr. Brooks also received a master’s degree in Health Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is Board Certified in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Dr. Brooks specializes in treating various pain conditions including low back pain, neck pain, joint pain, peripheral neuropathy, diabetic peripheral neuropathy, complex regional pain syndromes, post-herpetic neuralgia and chronic post-operative pain.

Dr. Brooks chose Thibodaux Regional to practice because he wanted to serve the community where he was born and raised. He says Thibodaux Regional’s outstanding facilities, medical specialists, and engagement in the surrounding communities presented a unique opportunity for him to provide comprehensive pain management in an integrative environment that is focused on our patients’ overall wellness.