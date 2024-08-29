Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Brittany Wyger, Weight Management Specialist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux, Louisiana – Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the expansion of its weight management services with the addition of Brittany Wyger, MD, FAAFP, ABOM, obesity/weight management specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Wyger is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Weight Management Center located at 604 North Acadia Road, Suite 406, Thibodaux, LA, (985) 493-4146.

Dr. Wyger received her medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine, Netherland Antilles. She completed her Residency in family medicine at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport Alexandria Family Medicine Program in Alexandria. Dr. Wyger is Board Certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. She has been practicing medicine in Louisiana since 2012. She specializes in comprehensive weight management for adults and children (age 10+). Dr. Wyger provides an individual approach to each patient which includes behavioral, nutritional and exercise counseling as well as medical weight management treatments to help her patients reach their personal goals.

