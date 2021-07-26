Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Christen McDaniel, Pediatrician, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christen McDaniel, Pediatrician, to the active medical staff. Dr. McDaniel is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pediatric Clinic located 807 Ridgefield Road, Thibodaux, (985) 447-9045.

Dr. McDaniel earned her undergraduate degree from Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL, and received her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. She completed her Residency in Pediatrics at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Dr. McDaniel is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Specializing in health and wellness care for children from birth to age 18, Dr. McDaniel is well-trained in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of childhood illness and conditions.

Dr. McDaniel says she was interested in joining a traditional pediatric practice in Louisiana to be near family and fell in love with the small town feel and friendly people in Thibodaux.

About Thibodaux Regional Health System

Thibodaux Regional Health System is nationally-recognized for high quality care, cost efficiency, innovation, safety and providing an outstanding patient experience. The Health System provides inpatient and outpatient care for the people of Lafourche and seven surrounding parishes. Highly specialized services include Heart Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General, Laparoscopic, and Bariatric Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Women’s Services, Sleep Disorders, Behavioral Health, Inpatient and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation, and Wellness Services. For more information, visit www.thibodaux.com.