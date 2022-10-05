Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, Pain Management Specialist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, Pain Management Specialist, to the active medical staff.

Dr. Mortazavi is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic at the following locations: 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4080; 1238 St. Charles Street, (985) 872-5267, Houma; and 4560 Hwy. 1, Raceland, (985) 251-4250.

Dr. Mortazavi earned her doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL and completed a Fellowship in Pain Medicine from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

She specializes in treating various pain conditions including low back pain, neck pain, joint pain, peripheral neuropathy, diabetic peripheral neuropathy, complex regional pain syndromes, post-herpetic neuralgia and chronic post-operative pain.

Dr. Mortazavi chose to practice in Thibodaux because she enjoys the strong sense of community in the area and wanted to help serve the people of this region. She also was impressed with the facilities and resources available at Thibodaux Regional and is excited to establish her practice and become integrated in the community.