Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Rhandi Wise, Obstetrics and Gynecology, to the medical staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Rhandi Wise, Obstetrics and Gynecology, to the active medical staff. She is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Women’s Clinic located at 604 N. Acadia Rd. Suite 500, Thibodaux, (985) 448-1216.

Dr. Wise received her medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. She completed her residency and internship in Obstetrics and Gynecology at University Health Shreveport. Dr. Wise is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Dr. Wise specializes in prenatal care and delivery, annual exams and wellness care for women of all ages, infertility, urogynecology, and gynecologic cancer diagnosis. She is skilled in vaginal and laparoscopic surgical techniques.

Dr. Wise chose to practice at Thibodaux Regional because she wanted to raise her family in a small community and provide care to the community where her husband was born and raised.