Thibodaux Regional will offer NCAA-standard facilities in Phase II of Wellness Center

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced the approach of the grand opening of Phase II of the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center. The facility is taking shape with NCAA-standard facilities available to the public, which are a first in our region.

Thibodaux Regional provided these aerial images of the field, track, and tennis and volleyball courts that will soon be available for the public. “It’s another way Thibodaux Regional is committed to helping your family lead healthy, happy lives,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional. Learn more at https://www.thibodaux.com/centers-services/wellness-center/.