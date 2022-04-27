Thibodaux Regional’s WellFit Kids announce Summer Hydration Class

Summer is just around the corner, and kids will be eating plenty of popsicles, ice cream, and participating in outdoor activities that require staying cool. In an effort to prevent dehydration and heat-related illness, Thibodaux Regional Health System’s WellFit Kids program will host a Summer Hydration Class on Saturday, May 21, at the Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center.

Geared towards children 3-8 years old, the one-hour class is free and open to the public. The class will teach children the importance of staying hydrated during warm summer months, precaution measures, and knowing the signs of dehydration. The children will enjoy a refreshing treat to keep them cool, crafts, and a special appearance from Coco the Alligator, from the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.

“Thibodaux Regional Health System WellFit Kids is a monthly class in partnership with the Bayou Country Children’s Museum in which children and their families can learn about ways they can enhance their wellbeing through healthy lifestyle choices. Registered dietitians and fitness trainers will lead children and their families through activities that will help them learn the benefits of making healthy food choices and that increasing physical activity levels can be both healthy and fun,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Health System.

The Summer Hydration Class will be held at the Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center, located at 726 N Acadia Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Thibodaux Regional Health System at 985-447-5500 or visit their website.