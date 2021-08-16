Thibodaux school’s 2nd graders going virtual due to staff shortage

UPDATE: Jarod Martin, Superintendent of the Lafourche Parish School District, said the shortage is due to a combination of 2nd-grade teachers who contracted COVID-19 or had to quarantine.

A Thibodaux elementary school’s staff shortage has caused 2nd-grade students to move to online schooling.

Today, W. S. Lafargue Elementary announced that second graders will begin virtual learning on Tuesday, Aug. 17 due to a “shortage of staff members.”

The school said students will return to in-person learning on Monday, August 23.

From W. S. Lafargue Elementary:

“Due to the shortage of staff members, WSL will pivot to virtual learning for our 2nd grade students ONLY beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 and ending at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021.

“Each student will bring a Chromebook home with them on Monday, August 16, 2021.

“The 2nd grade teachers will have lessons for the students’ access using Google Classroom. Videos and materials will be available on this platform for the entire week. Students MUST log in to complete these lessons daily. Any student not completing these tasks will be recorded as absent for the day. Teachers will be available through their google classroom daily.

“Please contact them should you have any questions. 2nd grade students will return to in person learning on Monday, August 23, 2021.

“We appreciate your cooperation and support in our efforts to keep our children healthy and happy!”

Feature photo by Thomas Park.