Thibodaux Service League Accepts Applications

If becoming involved in the community is on your list of new year’s resolutions, the Thibodaux Service League is providing the opportunity to women in Lafourche Parish. The organization is accepting applications for new members, now through March 1.

The Thibodaux Service League is a group of women dedicated to improving Thibodaux and the surrounding communities of South Louisiana through service and volunteerism. With over 40 years of experience, TSL focuses on educational and charitable activities, and developing potential members’ participation in community affairs.

Each Spring, a group of women is invited to become Provisional members. The membership consists of an orientation session beginning in late Spring/Early Summer and continues for one full year. The criteria for this membership includes volunteerism, commitment to community service, and attending regular informational monthly meetings.

Those interested in joining the Thibodaux Service League must meet the following requirements:

Must be at least 21 years of age or older

Must currently live in the Thibodaux area (Raceland, Schriever, Chackbay, Vacherie, Napoleonville, Labadievillie, etc.) and must reside in the Thibodaux area by August 1st of the year in which she will begin her provisional orientation

Must complete the provisional membership orientation held in late Spring/ early Summer and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours of service satisfactorily to the placement committee within one year of her election to provisional membership and effective August.

Thibodaux Service League will inform applications on whether or not you meet the requirements of eligibility for membership. The Service League currently has a limit of members that can be accommodated. This number is based on how many applications are received in conjunction with how many active members who transfer to a sustaining membership. This number will vary from year to year.

To apply for membership with the Thibodaux Service League, visit their website at https://thibodauxserviceleague.com/join/?fbclid=IwAR3Q7qaCwGn98dAcR5zQiuF6sIV-ckD94SmVmvNXpJB591IsNo42tWYw4IU.