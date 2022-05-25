Thibodaux Service League announced scholarship opportunity

The Thibodaux Service League announced a scholarship opportunity for Nicholls State University students. The organization will provide a $1,000 Continuing Student Scholarship for one student for the Fall 2022 – Spring 2023 semester. The recipient must meet the following requirements to be deemed eligible:

Must have completed at least one year of studies at Nicholls State University

Have earned a minimum of 30 hours

Maintained a minimum 3.0 grade point average

The scholarship will be distributed as $500 per semester. Students interested in applying can receive more information on qualifications or request an application by calling the Nicholls Scholarship Office at 985-448-4411 or contacting Caitlin Bruce, at caitlintbruce@gmail.com. The deadline to submit an application is July 1.