Thibodaux Service League announces scholarship opportunity

The Thibodaux Service League is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship opportunity. The one-time scholarship totals up to $1,000 ($500 per semester) and will be awarded to a graduate of E.D. White Catholic High or a graduate of Thibodaux High School.

Recipient must be a first time, incoming freshman at Fletcher Technical Community College and maintained a 3.0 in high school. The scholarship will be awarded for two consecutive semesters to a student who demonstrates financial need. Students must be considered full-time and maintain a minimum 2.50 grade point average in order to maintain the scholarship for the second semester.

Preference will be given to students who have participated in community service activities, whether through service organizations in high school or on their own initiative. Students must provide their ACT score, college classification, and major of interest when applying.

Those interested in applying must submit a resume and application explaining their service by Monday, July 1. Thibodaux Service League is a non profit organization, dedicated to improving Thibodaux and the surrounding communities of South Louisiana through service and volunteerism.

Applications can be downloaded here and submitted to Fletcher Technical Community College Enrollment Counselor, Lauren Sanders at lauren.sanders@fletcher.edu.