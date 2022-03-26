Thibodaux Service League hosts Royal Daddy Daughter Dance

The Thibodaux Service League invites fathers and their princesses to a magical night of enchantment at the Annual Royal Fairytale Daddy-Daughter dance on Friday, April 8, at the Foundry on the Bayou, located at 715 West 1st Street, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The royal evening will feature desserts, a candy bar, music, games, activities, dance contests, and a photographer to capture the magical memories. The annual dance is held each spring for dads and daughters. Tickets to the event are $30 per daddy/daughter couple, and $10 for each additional daughter. An additional ticket can be added on at checkout.

All proceeds from the magical night will benefit the community and various local charities and organizations. Sponsorship packages with complimentary tickets are available. Businesses who are interested in sponsoring the event can contact Tiffany Benoit at tiffylynn0227@yahoo.com for more information.

For more information, contact the Thibodaux Service League at info@thibodauxserviceleague. com.