Thibodaux Service League Offers Fall Non-Profit Grant Opportunity

The Thibodaux Service League has launched a grant opportunity for this fall for community non-profit organizations.

The service league awards grant opportunities twice a year. Grant opportunities for the Fall season end on September 30 when a committee will review applications and make a decision. The grant application requires organization information including the mission of the nonprofit, what the funds would be used for, what the organization’s greatest need is, fundraising objectives, future goals for growth, and testimony from someone touched by your organization. Click here to apply.

The Thibodaux Service League has been serving the community since March 12, 1974, by Anne Howell. According to the organization’s website, Mrs. Howell saw the need for voluntarism in Thibodaux through her work as an administrator of Lafourche Home for the Aged. The league works with many local organizations along with various fundraising events every year to support the Thibodaux community. Fundraiser events include A Visit to Santa’s Land, Louisiana Legacy cookbooks, Reindeer Rowe, A Royal Fairytale, and Day in the Dirt.