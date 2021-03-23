Thibodaux streets closed due to flooding

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue asks all motorist to drive with caution in these weather conditions. The City of Thibodaux is experiencing street flooding and anticipates more throughout the remainder of afternoon.

Please remember not to drive on flooded streets. Below is a list of roadways currently blocked due to impassable conditions. Standing water is not only dangerous for the motorists but local residents and businesses as well. If possible, please refrain from taking to the roads if it can be avoided.

• Rienzi Extension – (From St. Patrick Highway to Canal Boulevard)

• Saint Mary Highway/Highway 1 – (Between Harrison Street & Jackson Street/LA 20)

• 1000 – 1600 Block of Canal Boulevard – (Affecting both northbound lanes)

• West 7th Street – (Harrison Street to Jackson Street/LA 20)

• Acadia Woods Subdivision

• Tiger Drive – (600 Block)

• Louise Street – (Between Talbot Avenue & Plantation Road)

• East 7th Street- (Between Lagarde Street & St. Charles Street)

• Midland Community