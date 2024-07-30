Thibodaux Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Celebrates Success at National Championship

Thibodaux-based Tiger-Rock Martial Arts recently had 55 students compete in the Tiger-Rock National Championship in Huntsville, Alabama, where many students proved successful.

Daniel Miller, the owner of Tiger-Rock of Thibodaux,6th Degree Black Belt, and Certified Trainer, spoke about students’ journeys. The 55 students who attended varied in age. Notably, the age range of the students was diverse, with competitors as young as four years old and as old as in their 70s. He explained that Tiger-Rock is a large organization with schools nationwide. The schools came together for a national tournament in July that sees students of various ranks competing against each other, with preparations for the event starting a year in advance.

Miller noted the individual growth and tailored goals of the students. He explained that their classes are split into different age groups to focus on specific objectives, whether it’s discipline, self-defense, or fitness. The tournaments provide an opportunity for students to challenge themselves and excel at their own pace, fostering a sense of individual achievement.

Daniel proudly shared that most of their students performed well, with many securing placements across different categories and events. He highlighted the significance of the students’ achievements, particularly in form, sparring, and board breaking, emphasizing the challenge and accomplishment of each event. Local blackbelt 13-year-old Donnie Lasseigne left the mat with four gold medals for forms, sparring, board-breaking, and player two sparring.

Miller spoke passionately about how martial arts is a life skill, not just limited to physical training, “We want them to use the skills we teach outside the school at their homes, schools… I’m not just talking about the physical part,” he emphasized, “The self-control, awareness, discipline, respect, and all of these tenants. We want them to use them to become a better person and have a healthy lifestyle.”

Miller shared that it’s never too late to join. The school starts intake at four years old. However, the school offers beginner classes year-round for all ages, where students begin as white belts learning basics. Those interested can call (985) 449-5425, follow them on Facebook, or visit MartialartsThibodaux.com.





