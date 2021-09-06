Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department Cancels 2021 Firemen’s Fair

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce that due to the impacts from Hurricane Ida it will be canceling the 2021 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair that was scheduled for October. The raffle is still scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 24.

“While we are disappointed that we have to cancel the fair again, we all need to focus on rebuilding our community. We look forward to getting to celebrate with you when we can safely hold our fair once more,” TVFD Board President Ron Bourgeois said.

The 2022 Thibodaux Volunteer Fireman’s Fair is scheduled for April 28 – May 1.

The Firemen’s Fairgrounds is currently being used as a staging area for Entergy supplies such as poles and transformers as crews work to restore power to our region. Additionally, both the warehouse and float barn at the fairgrounds have sustained some damage.

“Our top priority is and always will be to provide fire protection services for our Thibodaux community. As a department, we appreciate the unwavering support of our residents,” TVFD Fire Chief Tony Boudreaux said.

Throughout Hurricane Ida and in the days following, our volunteer fire department has continued to respond to calls and protect our community.

“I have never been prouder of the men and women of the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department and their service to our community. Their dedication to this department and our community is evident in the countless hours they have volunteered during this storm event. Many have put the needs of this department and community ahead of their own. They are truly selfless,” Boudreaux said.

The department would like to use this opportunity to remind the community of a few key safety points in the wake of Hurricane Ida:

• Our area is under a burn ban. Please do not burn debris. Instead, place it on the curb according to city / parish rules.

• Use caution while traveling and limit unnecessary travel to keep the roadways open for first responders.

• Follow generator safety rules. Keep generators 20 feet from your home and in a well-ventilated area. Do not use generators in a garage or under a carport.

• Make sure gas-powered generators are off before refilling. Monitor and change your oil in both gas-powered and whole-home standby generators.

• Regardless of the type of generator, you need a carbon monoxide detector. Carbon monoxide can get into your home through weep holes, soffits, ridge vents, dryer vents, and other places. Open your doors and windows when resting your generator to allow carbon monoxide that may have entered your home to dissipate.

• If your carbon monoxide detector goes off, exit your home immediately and call 911.