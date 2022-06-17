Thibodaux voted one of the Best Small Town Food Scenes by USA Today 10 Best

When people think of America’s great food cities, New Orleans often tops the list. But it’s not just big cities that know their way around a menu. Plenty of small towns are noted for their food scenes, too … but only one in Louisiana! For the third year in a row, Thibodaux – a tiny town located about 45 minutes outside of New Orleans, in Lafourche Parish – has once again been ranked one of the country’s best small town food scenes by USA Today 10 Best.

Thibodaux may be small, but the town is making a big impact on the country’s food scene, and the proof is in the pudding … er, gumbo. USA Today 10 Best just announced that Thibodaux is the #2-ranked Best Small Town Food Scene in the entire United States … for the second time in as many years.

The restaurants here in the parish, which is affectionately referred to as “Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou,” stick to their Cajun roots, serving up fresh food with impressive flavors. Many of those dining venues can be found in Thibodaux, the parish seat, and several participate in the region’s award-winning Cajun Bayou Food Trail.

This was a Reader’s Choice Award contest, in which millions of the website’s readers voted for their favorite nominees in several “best small town” categories. After four weeks, the voting closed and the winners were announced today. Not only did Thibodaux receive this honor, but it was the only Louisiana destination to be included on the list of nominees, proving that it continues to make its mark as one of the South’s top culinary destinations. To view the complete list of 10Best’s Best Small-Town Food Scene winners, please visit https://www.10best.com/ awards/travel/small-town-food- scene/.

This accolade arrives shortly after Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou debuted its new “You Gotta Try This!” campaign, which was inspired by a phrase commonly heard in restaurants up and down the Bayou. The initiative aims to promote the area’s authentic culinary scene and encourages people to come try the remarkable food for themselves.

To learn more about Thibodaux or plan a trip to experience Louisiana Cajun Bayou’s winning food scene for yourself, visit https://www. lacajunbayou.com.