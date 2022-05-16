Thibodaux’s Alumni Grill caught fire

On May 15, 2022, the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Alumni Grill, which was on fire, in the 1100 block of LA Hwy 1. The first unit reported heavy fire and smoke showing from a rear attached structure and very heavy smoke showing from the main structure. A second alarm was called and mutual aid was requested from Lafourche Fire District 1 for additional manpower.

Firefighters attempted to make entry and encountered very heavy fire and high heat. A master stream was used to knock down the bulk of the fire. The fire was under control within 35 minutes and crews started overhaul to extinguish hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We would like to thank all the first responders for their hard work and dedication. We would also like to thank Lafourche Fire District 1, Acadian Ambulance and LPSO for their assistance,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department.

The Alumni Grill said, “Thank you for all for the outpouring of prayers and concerns for us and our staff. Everyone is safe and we will rebuild. The wonderful people of our community are what make Thibodaux such a great place.”