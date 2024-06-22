Thibodaux’s Majors Field officially dedicated to the late Mayor Alton “Checkerboard” Roundtree, Sr.

Last week, the City of Thibodaux and Mayor Kevin Clement officially dedicated the Major’s Field at Peltier Park to Mr. Alton “Checkerboard” Roundtree, Sr., the former Mayor and Councilman for the City of Thibodaux.

Former Mayor of Thibodaux Roundtree was elected at age 77, and would go on to serve four terms. One of the highlights of his mayoral career was establishing the Living Christmas Tree, which was held annually at the Civic Center, as well as being named Honorary Alumnus Award for his long time support of Nicholls State University and Honorary Fire Chief for the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Roundtree passed away at the age of 93 in 2006.

Photos provided by the City of Thibodaux.

“Mayor Roundtree was a huge proponent of sports and always had a passion for recreation,” said Mayor Clement. “One of his wishes was to have a field for older, high school-aged kids to be able to play baseball on. He got a section of land, put up the fence, and called it the ‘Major Field,’ bringing his dream to fruition. We are so honored to officially dedicate this field to him.”

The former “Majors Field” will now be known as “Roundtree Field.”

“The Roundtree family was present at the dedication, and one of his children spoke at the ceremony,” said Mayor Clement. “The family was really happy to see this dedication– doing things like this for our local families is what makes Thibodaux so special.”