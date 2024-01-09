Thibodaux’s Mayor Kevin Clement celebrates first year in office, releases official statement on the city’s accomplishments

“January 9, 2024, marks the first full calendar year that my Administration has been actively at work for our citizens. As much as I am looking forward to 2024, it’s important to recognize all of the City’s accomplishments from this past year. I am still amazed at the amount of progress we have completed. None of the services we provide or the progress towards our goals would be possible without a cohesive City Council and dedicated staff. I cannot say enough how proud I am of our entire team.

“In addition to the projects and accomplishments mentioned below, the City staff continues to provide high quality customer service while processing a record number of request from residents. This team is hard at work throughout the year, often times working after hours and on weekends and they are dedicated to listening and finding ways to meet the needs of our community. It’s truly the quality of their work, not just in the quantity, that impresses me most. We are passionate about the work we perform and enjoy helping those we serve.

“Some of our major highlights for 2023 include beginning construction for the Canal Blvd. roundabout and breaking ground on our LWIN cell tower which will provide a major improvement to the City’s communications. We were also able to secure over 2 million dollars in funding for recreational improvements that include turf for several athletic fields, downtown pavilions and other City projects. Lastly, the Senior Leadership Team of the executive Branch of city Government was streamlined, improved and modernized to a more efficient model that improves capabilities of individual departments to the organizations, businesses and residents that we serve.