Thibodaux’s newest restaurant, Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp, is officially open for business!

Brought to the community by the owners of Off The Hook, Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp is excited to introduce bold flavors, an innovative menu, and a vibrant atmosphere to the Thibodaux food scene.

“We wanted to do something new, different, edgy, and fun with Jude’s. We named the restaurant after my middle brother and my dad, two really outgoing and great people,” explained Jordan Moreaux, owner of Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp. “When we were training our team members, I told them to think of “Jude’s” as not just a name, but a spirit– we want to have that same fun, exciting, welcoming energy while serving a great product.”

What sets apart Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp from other restaurants is the delicious sauces that come brushed on their fried entrees. “We partnered with Chef John Folse to create some really great sauces that make our food unique,” said Moreaux. “We have Nashville Fire, Nashville Hot, and Nashville Honey sauces that we developed that go really well with chicken and shrimp. We did a lot of testing to get our menu perfect.”

Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp’s menu includes classics like fried chicken sandwiches, fried shrimp sandwiches, tender and shrimp platters, coleslaw, mac-and-cheese, loaded fries, toast, and more. For a complete menu, please click here.

Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp is currently open for lunch and dinner, from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily. For more information, please visit their Facebook or website.