ThiboGROW donated $15,000 to the Nicholls Colonel Athletic Association

ThiboGROW is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed to advance economic growth in Downtown Thibodaux. The organization aims to improve downtown quality of life for generations to come with its “Downtown Sounds” concert series. ThiboGROW’s first concert fundraising event raised the $15,000 that was donated to the Nicholls Colonel Athletic Association.

The next Downtown Sounds event is set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Flow Tribe and Snapper and the Fishsticks will be featured at the block party event in Downtown Thibodaux. ThiboGROW’s November proceeds will benefit The Bryant O’Neil Foundation. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ downtown-sounds-tickets- 412567529587 .

Lawyer and partner at AMO Trial Lawyers, President of CAA Board and creator of ThiboGROW Inc. Matthew Ory said, “We have been so inspired by the recent transformation of Nicholls athletic facilities that we felt we needed to do our part to make them even better. In times like this, every dollar counts.”

The Colonel Athletic Association is the principal fundraising organization of the Nicholls State University Athletics Department. The CAA provides a way for alumni, family, friends and fans to help Nicholls student-athletes receive an education while also pursuing their athletic careers. The association’s primary focus is to provide opportunities and support for Nicholls Athletics’ most important assets, its people, and to raise funds for facility enhancements and operational expenses.

Nicholls Athletics relies on the generous support of donors to support each of its 17 Division 1 sports teams, cheer squad, athletic trainers and 350+ student athletes. Every donor makes a difference and each gift, regardless of size, has a direct impact on all student-athletes here at Nicholls.