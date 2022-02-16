Third Round of Pandemic EBT Benefits Coming to Eligible Louisiana Children

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) have received approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to distribute the third round of Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to eligible students.
P-EBT benefits will start rolling out between April and May to qualifying households with children in grades K-12 (including pre-K students in public and some private schools).
Students are eligible to receive P-EBT if:
Louisiana distributed more than $811.4 million in P-EBT benefits to almost 1 million students and children during the second round of P-EBT. Those benefits covered meals missed during the 2020-21 school year due to school closures, summer closures, and closures of child care centers.
Schools Determine Eligibility
There is no P-EBT application process for parents. Schools will report to DCFS which students meet the criteria for eligibility. Benefits are being calculated differently this year. Students are eligible if they are on an approved fully virtual learning schedule or missed days of school due to COVID-19, according to the school or district COVID-19 protocol. DCFS will then issue P-EBT benefits on a Louisiana Purchase EBT card to each eligible student at the mailing address provided by their school.
Students who are on an approved fully virtual learning schedule would be eligible for $127.80 per eligible month. Students who missed days of school could receive between $21.30 and $127.80 per month depending on the number of approved absences due to COVID-19.
Click here for P-EBT benefit levels.
Benefits to eligible students will be issued as DCFS receives information from each school.
Receiving P-EBT benefits does not affect a student’s or the family’s immigration status, as the public charge rule does not apply to P-EBT funds.
P-EBT benefits may be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at stores that accept EBT cards. The benefits are available for 9 months from the issue date or the last purchase and are non-transferable.
For more information about P-EBT eligibility and how to use P-EBT benefits, visit www.pebt-la.org.
Click here for an informational flyer on P-EBT for the 2021-22 school year.