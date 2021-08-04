Thousands of School Supplies Collected Through ‘Pack the Bus’

Thousands of school supplies were collected for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish schools through the Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana Pack the Bus initiative.

“The Pack The Bus School Supply Drive helps to provide students with the tools and resources they need to succeed,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “Synergy Bank is honored to work with other community-minded businesses and the United Way to help local families.”

School supply bins were set up throughout the two parishes for collection during July. Members from United Way and Synergy Bank traveled in a school bus on July 30 to each pick-up location to collect the donations to literally “pack the bus.” The supplies were then divided and distributed evenly to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School Boards to disperse among the schools.

Items such as notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, highlighters, markers, crayons, backpacks, glue sticks, erasers, folders, binders, and more were able to be given so local students could be prepared for the new school year.

“We are so appreciative of everyone who donated school supplies for Pack The Bus,” United Way Executive Director Alina Merlos said. “The right tools can allow a child to focus on learning, feel prepared, and be confident that they can succeed in school and in life.”

Various local businesses participated in the supply drive: Bayou Cane Sports Bar, Bayou Country Children’s Museum, Bayou Industrial Group, Chick-fil-A, ConocoPhillips, Delta Sigma Theta Bayou Lafourche Area Alumna Chapter, Downtown Jeaux’s Coffee Cafe, First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux, Fletcher Technical Community College, Evergreen Cajun Center, Evergreen Lions Club, Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Howard Nixon Music Scholarship Foundation, John Deere of Thibodaux, LOOP, Nicholls State University, Nick Hebert Insurance Agency, Pelican Waste, Raising Cane’s, Rotary Club of Houma, Rotary Club of Houma Sunrise, Schoolplies, South Central Industrial Association, South Louisiana Bank, Synergy Bank, Terrebonne General Health System, Terrebonne Parish Government, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, Thibodaux

Playhouse, Thibodaux Regional Health System, and Unitech Training Academy.

If families need school supplies, please contact:

Terrebonne Parish – Kwanzaa Bolden at 985-879-6400 ext. 264

Lafourche Parish – Quentina Brown at 985-532-2508