Three Arrested on Narcotics Charges in South Lafourche Area

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three people were arrested as part of a narcotics investigation in the South Lafourche area. Jermie Charles, 32, of Galliano was arrested on a variety of charges on Monday. April Garcia, 35, of Galliano and Robert Bourgeois, 53, of Cut Off were also arrested incidental to the Charles arrest.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Charles for drug distribution and obtained warrants for his arrest for Principal to Distribution of Fentanyl and Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl. On March 8, 2021, LPSO narcotics agents proceeded to Charles residence on West Main Street in Galliano to attempt to make contact with him. With assistance from the Lafourche Parish Interagency Crisis Management Unit, agents took Charles into custody without incident. Agents also had a search warrant for Charles residence. During the search, agents discovered various amounts of fentanyl, marijuana, clonazepam, nine firearms, and over $17,000 in cash. Garcia and Bourgeois were also arrested incidental to serving the warrants on Charles, and all three were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Charles was booked on the two aforementioned warrants for fentanyl distribution. He was additionally booked with possession of fentanyl, marijuana, clonazepam, and drug paraphernalia, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Bail is set at $406,200.

Garcia was booked on two warrants for contempt of court. She was also charged with possession of fentanyl, marijuana, clonazepam, and drug paraphernalia, as well as possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Her bail is set at $76,700.

Bourgeois booked on a warrant for Principal to Distribution of Fentanyl, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $200,100.