Three E.D. White seniors named 2024 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Congratulations to three E. D. White seniors who have earned the distinction of being named Semifinalists for the 2024 National Merit Scholarship!

Carson Cheramie, Paul Toups, and Max Trosclair, all E.D. White seniors, will continue on to compete for one of the 7,250 Merit Scholarship awards that will be offered in 2024. Out of a pool exceeding 1.3 million program entrants, each of these students ranks among the top 16,000 highest-scoring participants, showcasing their excellence as the foremost scorers in their respective states. As stated on their Facebook, “The E. D. White community takes immense pride in celebrating these students’ outstanding scholastic achievements!”

Stay tuned for updates on the three seniors as they compete for the 2024 National Merit Scholarship. For more information, please visit E.D. White’s Facebook page or website.