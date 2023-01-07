Three Ellender students sign baseball letters of intent

Ellender Memorial High School (EMHS) seniors Kodi Smith, Brett Marcel, and Joshua Gaona signed letters of intent to play baseball at the collegiate level on January 6, 2023.

Kodi Smith will be attending Champion Christian College in Hot Springs, Arkansas to play the positions of outfield and infield. EMHS head baseball coach Jamie Delahoussaye said about Kodi, “He is always giving 150 percent out on the field. He has a truly great character and is always leading by example.” Kodi mentioned that he is very excited about the opportunity to play baseball at the collegiate level, especially following a serious neck injury in a previous year. “My family really helped me to achieve this goal. I want to get drafted after college, and then come back and help my community,” Kodi said. Kodi is planning to study either Sports Management or Law in the fall.

Brett Marcel will be attending Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas to play the positions of pitcher and infield. Coach Delahoussaye described Brett as a “very hard worker who is a reliable leader on and off the field.” All coaches emphasized that they expect great things from Brett. Brett said, “I am really excited for this opportunity and feel like I have been waiting for it my whole life. I started playing baseball when I was six and never stopped, and have always just wanted to make it as far as I could.” Brett plans to study General Business in the fall.

Joshua Gaona will be attending Champion Christian College in Hot Springs, Arkansas to play the positions of catcher and infield alongside fellow teammate Kodi. “Joshua has overcome a unique set of challenges to get to where he is today,” says Coach Delahoussaye. “He is an extremely hard worker and dedicated athlete. He truly stepped up over his time on the team at Ellander.” When asked what inspired him to get to this point, Joshua said, “This has been my goal ever since I watched my older cousin sign. I’ve been really inspired by my past teammates here and they helped support me to reach this goal.” Joshua plans to study either Kinesiology or Sports Management in the fall.

All three students mentioned their gratitude for their coaches, Jamie and Brien Delahoussye, mentioning that they could not have gotten to this point without them. They also all shared thanks to their family, friends, and teammates for lifelong support and look forward to continuing their baseball careers in college.