Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 308

On June 26, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 about half a mile south of Louisiana Highway 3220 (Bellevue Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 47-year-old Grant Gremillion of Sulphur, 44-year-old Ramiro Pineda-Perez of Berwick, and 38-year-old Alexander Vigil of Morgan City.

The preliminary investigation revealed Gremillion was traveling north on LA Hwy 308 while driving a 2013 Ford F-250. At the same time, Pineda-Perez was traveling south on LA Hwy 308 while driving a 2010 Chrysler 300. For reasons still under investigation, Gremillion crossed the centerline into the path of the Chrysler while in a right curve. Pineda-Perez attempted to avoid a collision by steering to the right, but was struck by the Ford pickup. The impact caused the Ford to overturn and the Chrysler to travel off the roadway as the vehicles came to a stop.

Gremillion was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. Pineda-Perez and his passenger, Vigil, were both restrained at the time of the crash and also suffered fatal injuries. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, motorists should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted.

Troop C has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2022.