Three men cited for oyster violations in Terrebonne parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three Houma men for alleged oyster fishing violations in Terrebonne Parish on May 19.

Agents cited Travis E. Torres, 26, Angel C Torres, 42, and Diego H. Guzman, 21, for taking oysters during a closed season on the Sister Lake Public Oyster Seed Reservation.

Agents from the Oyster and Seafood Strike Force used aerial surveillance to observe two oyster vessels taking oysters from the Sister Lake Public Oyster Seed Reservation around 7 a.m. Agents made contact with the subjects from the two vessels and found them in possession of four sacks of oysters.

Agents seized the four sacks of oysters and returned them to the water. Taking oysters during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Lt. Davis Madere and Sgt. Michael Garrity are participating in this case.