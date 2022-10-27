Three Terrebonne General Health System Nurses Named “Great 100 Nurses”

Terrebonne General Health System had three nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, Susan Matthews, RN, and Donna Ward, RN were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana held at The Pontchartrain Center.

The Great 100 Nurses Foundation was founded in New Orleans and since then has honored thousands of nurses across Louisiana. Founded in 1986, the Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding nursing accomplishments and successes. The honorees are selected by their peers and patients, based on their achievements in four areas: Clinical/Community, Administration, Research, and Education.

Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA, works in the Terrebonne General Outpatient Pavilion and has been with Terrebonne General for 31 years. Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER, is the Nurse Director of Ambulatory Services, and PACU, and has been with Terrebonne General for 32 years. Donna Ward, MSN, RN has been when Terrebonne General for 11 years and is currently the Clinical Employee Training Manager in Professional Development.

“Terrebonne General is incredibly proud to have three nurses being recognized as part of this year’s Great 100 Nurses,” said Phyllis Peoples, president, and CEO. “Our nurses are dedicated to providing outstanding care to our patients and we are thrilled they have been chosen for this prestigious nursing recognition.”