Three utility providers continue efforts to restore power

The restoration of electricity to the residents of Terrebonne Parish involves three utility providers and many grid components such as transmission lines, sub-transmission lines, distribution lines, poles and transformers. Our three utility providers are Entergy, TPCG and SLECA.
As of 7:00 PM on Friday, Sept. 3, the following had been accomplished or estimated completion date provided:
• Entergy – 115 KV transmission line interconnect: Estimated Time of Restoration – 9/9/21. This transmission line will connect these four substations: Bayou Vista, Terrebonne, Coteau, and Houma.
• Terrebonne Government – 115 KV transmission line repaired. 34.5 sub-transmission line 85% repaired. Estimated completion date: 9/5/21.
TPCG Electric Utility Dept:
Began assessment of damages to its electric grid on Monday, August 30th and reports the following as of 9/4/21. Repairs are being made at the time of damage assessment if possible.
• Broken poles – 104
• Replaced poles – 40
• Damaged transformers – 30
• Damaged street lights – 40
According to Mart Black, efforts will be focused on restoring power to Terrebonne General and the Houma Power Plant itself.
TPCG Gas Utility Dept. has been responding to reports of gas leaks and shutting off gas service to uninhabitable dwellings for safety reasons. Because the Gas Dept. does not have sufficient manpower at this time, a hold has been place on all new gas service requests until further notice.
For updates on electric and gas utilities, please call 985-873-6357 and ask for ESF-12, Energy and Utilities.
SLECA’s crews, as well as close to 1000 contract and electric co-op crews from across the country, spread out over Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes once again today setting poles, stringing wire, removing debris and rebuilding SLECA’s electric infrastructure that took over 83 years to build. Crews were in Gheens, Raceland, Hollywood Road, Plantation Gardens, Southdown, Hwy 311, Savanne Rd., Bayou Black, Dularge, Grand Caillou, Shrimper’s Row, Bayou Blue, Coteau, Denley, Industrial Blvd and many others. Even with the progress being made and the army of “boots on the ground” it will be a long process. Currently, there is no Entergy transmission power to any of our substations in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes and without transmission we will not be able to energize any lines. This is out of SLECA’s control. Though we cannot give an estimate of when power will be restored, we are working daily towards that goal. We continue to ask for your patience doing this long ordeal.