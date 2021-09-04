Three utility providers continue efforts to restore power

The restoration of electricity to the residents of Terrebonne Parish involves three utility providers and many grid components such as transmission lines, sub-transmission lines, distribution lines, poles and transformers. Our three utility providers are Entergy, TPCG and SLECA.

As of 7:00 PM on Friday, Sept. 3, the following had been accomplished or estimated completion date provided:

• Entergy – 115 KV transmission line interconnect: Estimated Time of Restoration – 9/9/21. This transmission line will connect these four substations: Bayou Vista, Terrebonne, Coteau, and Houma.

• Terrebonne Government – 115 KV transmission line repaired. 34.5 sub-transmission line 85% repaired. Estimated completion date: 9/5/21.

TPCG Electric Utility Dept: Began assessment of damages to its electric grid on Monday, August 30th and reports the following as of 9/4/21. Repairs are being made at the time of damage assessment if possible. • Broken poles – 104 • Replaced poles – 40 • Damaged transformers – 30 • Damaged street lights – 40

According to Mart Black, efforts will be focused on restoring power to Terrebonne General and the Houma Power Plant itself.

TPCG Gas Utility Dept. has been responding to reports of gas leaks and shutting off gas service to uninhabitable dwellings for safety reasons. Because the Gas Dept. does not have sufficient manpower at this time, a hold has been place on all new gas service requests until further notice.

For updates on electric and gas utilities, please call 985-873-6357 and ask for ESF-12, Energy and Utilities.