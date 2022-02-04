THS Celebrates First Tournament Champion in the School’s History and Wrestling Team’s Success

According to Terrebonne High School, on Saturday, January 29, 2022 the THS wrestling team competed in the District 7-8 Championship. The Tigers were lead by junior, and Team Captain Loukas Naquin who finished first in his weight class as the 170 pound district champion. Naquin’s first place finish makes him the first wrestling tournament champion in Terrebonne High School history.

Team Captain and senior Andrew Nettleto, freshman Carter Nguyen, and freshman Jake Manno all fished second to become the district runner up in their weight classes. Additionally, sophomore Conor Blanchard, and freshman Tristen Kimball finished third in their weight classes, and sophomore Brody Dyson came in fourth place in his weight class.

The team will compete at LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on February 11 in Baton Rouge at the Raising Canes Convention Center.