Thursday 9/16: What’s Opening up today; where you can find what you need

Here is the list for Thursday, Sept 16 on where you can find what you need:

FREE FOOD

• South Lafourche Veteran’s Memorial, 16937 LA-3235, Cut Off 11 a.m. until supplies last: The National WWII Museum in New Orleans will join Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Golden Meadow Rotary Club, United Cajun Navy, and Veteran’s Memorial to distribute free hot lunches and other supplies. *Free jambalaya, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chips, and cold water!* Meals sponsored by Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation

• Covenant Church – Free lunch! Fried chicken and a side, starting at 11:30am. 4863 West Park Ave. Houma.

• Living Word – Lunch and provisions

• 500 jambalaya dinners September 16 at 12:00pm at St Bernadette, Houma.

• 1,000 plate lunches and supplies. Thursday, September 16th 11:00. Anna Marie Seafood, 1011 Hwy 55, Montegut. Provided graciously by Jessica Gail Seafoood and donations from the Lafayette area!

• Walk-On’s Relief Kitchen will be serving red beans and rice in the Cannata’s East Side parking lot, 1977 Prospect Blvd. starting at 11am.

SUPPLIES

• FREE LAUNDRY SERVICES at Rouses Grand Caillou Rd. parking lot. Accepting drop offs 24 hours a day thru Friday, September 17th.

• Free Clothing – Bayou Blue Assembly will be at The Rainbow Store, 600 Barrow St., Houma La. 70360. Open 10-3 Mon – Fri. 10-2 Satur. (closed Sunday)

If you are in need of clothes come take what you need. If you have clothes that you don’t need please drop some off to help the people who are in need. We have mostly women and children clothes we are in need of MENS clothes any and all sizes We also accept all clothes ,shoes , blankets , sheets etc. what ever you have to donate. If you were fortunate enough to make it through the storm please help the less fortunate that lost everything from the storm .

• Hope Extreme: Today is Grab and Go. Grab a box and FILL IT UP. We have cleaning supplies, diapers, food, water, and more. ❤❤❤ Take all that you need.

BLUE ROOF PROGRAM Representatives will be available at the Larose Public Library, 305 East 5th Street, September 18th, 19th, and 20th from 10am-5pm for residents who wish to sign up for the Blue Roof tarp program.

WHAT’S OPEN

• Abear’s Cafe, Houma – limited menu, 10:30 am- 2pm

• 531 Liberty, Houma

• Bayou Delight, Houma – We have new hours and phone number. We will be open 11 am – 6 pm, 7 days a week. New number is 985-709- 7518. Dine in, take out or drive-thru will be available. We are accepting credit cards. Please understand that longer wait times for your orders can be expected as we have limited staff and other things that we are working through at this time. We thank you for understanding.

• Big Mike’s BBQ, Thibodaux – TONIGHT in Thibodaux – We are OPEN & have LIVE MUSIC! We are ready to give you a little outing with live music, beverages, and a limited, yet still yummy, menu! Open 2-8pm, live music 6-8pm.

• PJ’s Coffee, Houma – Our lobby is now open permanently at St. Charles St. for dining in! Come have coffee with us! Hours are still currently 7am-7pm, but we hope to see a change back to normal hours very soon!

• Quizine Quarters, Houma – 11am, until sold out. Take-out/Curbside only. Call 985-746-5242. Thursday’s lunch is QQ Lasagna, buttered corn, fried chicken wings, green salad and a drink.

• Bayou Blue Poboy

• Popeyes, Grand Caillou

• Raising Cane’s, MLK, Houma (closes at 6pm. Drive-thru line closes at 5:45)

• Walk-Ons, Houma – (11am – 6 pm)

• El Paso, Houma

• Texas Roadhouse – closes at 6pm

• Capt. Lalo’s Cabin Mexican Grill, Houma

• Plantation Inn, Houma – Three daily lunch specials, also serving dinner

• Cajun Meat Market, Houma

• La Casa, Thibodaux (11am-5pm)

• Waffle House, Thibodaux

• Domino’s Pizza, various locations

• 1921 Seafood – 5-9 pm

• C’est Bon Seafood

• McDonald’s on Barrow St, Houma

• Gray Gulf, Gray – serving sausage on a bun, chicken bites, egg rolls. Open til 8pm.

• Griffin’s, Raceland – Daily lunch specials, take-out only, 11am – 2pm

• Brooke’s SnoWorld, Houma

• Taco Bell – 5974 West Main St, Houma (near Sam’s) is now open from 10am – 9pm.