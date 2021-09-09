Thursday, 9/9: Free food; Supply locations; What’s Open

Here’s where you can find free food, supply locations and businesses that have reopened to the public, for Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
FREE FOOD
• Chicken and sausage pastalaya at Southern Axe, 500 Corporate, Houma. Food will be ready at 11am. 4 plates per vehicle until we run out. Also we are restocked with plenty of supplies to distribute!
• Fried fish, red beans, cornbread. In front of Power House Gym, Houma. 3pm.
SUPPLIES
• FREE BABY SUPPLIES! Diapers, formula, baby shampoo, and more! Town Hall parking lot, Houma, 8am- 10am.
• St. Joseph Church in Chauvin will continue their free fuel distribution today, Thursday. This fuel was donated by Shell.
• The Salvation Army setup a distribution site at South Terrebonne High on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 7AM until 2PM.
They will issue:
• Supplies at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church at noon today. We are allowing you to come in to the disaster relief center and get the items you need.
•DISASTER CLEANUP SUPPLIES- The Red Cross has distribution locations for disaster clean-up supplies, today at 11 a.m at all locations.
WHAT’S OPEN
• All Access Clinic, Houma: Please be aware that you will need to call and make an appointment, as we will not be taking walk in’s. Our phones are still having some trouble. Call our main number first (985-709-0311). If that number does not work, please call 985-855-3604.
• The Chabert Medical Center Primary Care Clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Walk-ins accepted.
• Daniel’s Fast Food is trying to open:
Bayou Region:
Thibodaux
Drive-Thru only: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Houma
Drive-Thru only: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Drive-Thru only: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Drive-Thru only: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Larose/Cutoff
Drive-Thru only: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Chauvin
Drive-Thru only: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.