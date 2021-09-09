Thursday, 9/9: Free food; Supply locations; What’s Open

Here’s where you can find free food, supply locations and businesses that have reopened to the public, for Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

FREE FOOD

• Chicken and sausage pastalaya at Southern Axe, 500 Corporate, Houma. Food will be ready at 11am. 4 plates per vehicle until we run out. Also we are restocked with plenty of supplies to distribute!

• Fried fish, red beans, cornbread. In front of Power House Gym, Houma. 3pm.

SUPPLIES

• FREE BABY SUPPLIES! Diapers, formula, baby shampoo, and more! Town Hall parking lot, Houma, 8am- 10am.

• St. Joseph Church in Chauvin will continue their free fuel distribution today, Thursday. This fuel was donated by Shell.

• The Salvation Army setup a distribution site at South Terrebonne High on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 7AM until 2PM.

They will issue:

– clean up kits – food boxes – infant kits – hygiene kits – water – tarps

• Supplies at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church at noon today. We are allowing you to come in to the disaster relief center and get the items you need.

•DISASTER CLEANUP SUPPLIES- The Red Cross has distribution locations for disaster clean-up supplies, today at 11 a.m at all locations.

– Dulac, LA: 112 Coast Guard Rd, Dulac, LA – Dulac Community Center,

-Chauvin, LA 5016 HWY 56, Chauvin, LA – Fire Station

-Houma, LA 7163 Park Ave, Houma, LA

-Gray, LA 3076 W Main St, Gray, LA 70359 – Mount Olive Baptist Church

-Schriever, LA 427 Hwy 311 Schriever, LA 70395 – The New Magnolia Baptist Church

WHAT’S OPEN

• All Access Clinic, Houma: Please be aware that you will need to call and make an appointment, as we will not be taking walk in’s. Our phones are still having some trouble. Call our main number first (985-709-0311). If that number does not work, please call 985-855-3604.

• The Chabert Medical Center Primary Care Clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Walk-ins accepted.

• Daniel’s Fast Food is trying to open:

Daniels fast food is trying to open today for 11:00. Just waiting on deliveries. Our phone lines are down and we’ll have a very limited menu due to deliveries. Also a very limited staff so please be kind!! If we open today we’ll have just basic, fast items. Burgers, fries, nuggets, chicken tenders, cheese sticks, corn nuggets etc. NO poboys or onion rings today. We’ll have these items hopefully Friday!!!!

CASH ONLY!!!!

• b1Bank locations are open: