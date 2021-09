P&G’s Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit is continuing laundry services today at the Walmart Supercenter at 16759 LA-3235 in Galliano.

The service runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

P&G will also be distributing free personal care and cleaning kits directly into the affected areas. In line with updated COVID-19 guidelines, P&G and partner, Matthew 25: Ministries, have established new safety protocols and processes to keep staff and beneficiaries at distribution sites protected.