Tiger Drive Bridge closed until further notice

Thibodaux Police Department announced the Tiger Drive Bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice. The bridge will remain closed while waiting to undergo safety inspections.

Mayor Tommy Eschete announced that due to damage caused to a piling on the Tiger Drive Bridge, the bridge will remain closed until further notice. A complete inspection and investigation into the structural integrity of the bridge has been scheduled to determine what repairs will be necessary and when we may be able to reopen the span. Please determine an alternate route when traveling in the area so as to avoid congestion and potential delays.

To receive updates on the status of the closure, visit the Thibodaux Police Department on Facebook.